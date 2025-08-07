Steelers' Calvin Austin: Not expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Austin has been dealing with an unspecified injury, so look for him to sit the contest out, especially with the Steelers planning to rest their key skill players, in any case. In that scenario, Austin's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 16 against Tampa Bay.
