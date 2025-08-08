default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Austin (undisclosed) is not slated to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Austin has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but with the Steelers planning to rest numerous starters Saturday, the wideout may not have played anyway. When available, Austin profiles as the team's No. 2 WR behind top option, DK Metcalf.

More News