Austin (abdomen) isn't suited up ahead of Thursday's preseason game at Carolina, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Austin thus won't play during exhibition season due to an abdominal injury that has lingered since at least Aug. 3. The Steelers tinkered with the top of their receiving corps this offseason by swapping out George Pickens (Dallas) for DK Metcalf (Seattle), but Austin otherwise doesn't have much competition for WR reps behind Metcalf. The 2022 fourth-round pick put together a 36-548-4 line on 58 targets in 17 regular-season games last year.