Austin (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Austin sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals and isn't yet healthy enough to return to the field as the Steelers kick off Week 13 prep. He'll still have Thursday and Friday to fit in some practice reps before the Steelers potentially hand him a designation for this Sunday's game against the Cardinals.