Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he expects Austin (abdomen) to be available for Sunday's season opener versus the Jets, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Austin didn't play in any of the Steelers' three preseason games while tending to the abdominal injury, but he's apparently made good progress in his recovery over the past few weeks and should be ready to suit up Sunday. Before Austin is officially cleared for Week 1, he'll likely need to put in a full practice at some point between Wednesday and Friday. Per Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com, Austin is listed as a starter at receiver alongside DK Metcalf in the team's latest unofficial depth chart, though it's uncertain if Austin will be in store for a hefty snap count in the opener. In addition to potentially being limited by the injury and/or getting pushed for playing time by second-year wideout Roman Wilson, Austin's snap and target counts could be suppressed if the Steelers lean heavily on two-tight end sets featuring Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith (knee).