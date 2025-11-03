Austin recorded five receptions on six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Austin led the Steelers' pass catchers in receptions and yards while tying Darnell Washington in targets. As is typically the case, he was targeted in short areas of the field, though he did manage gains of 18 and 14 yards primarily on yards after the catch. Austin is a key part of Pittsburgh's passing game, though he's reached 30 yards in only half of his six games, minimizing his fantasy impact.