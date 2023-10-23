Austin rushed once for one yard during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Austin scored his first career touchdown via a long reception against the Raiders in Week 3, but his workload has dropped off over the last few games. He's been targeted just once over the last two matchups and played a season-low seven snaps Sunday with Diontae Johnson back in action. As long as the Steelers' other receivers remain healthy, Austin is unlikely to be a reliable fantasy option.