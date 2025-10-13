Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Austin (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin was injured in the Steelers' Week 4 win over the Vikings and then missed this past Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Browns following Pittsburgh's bye. It sounds like he may need another week to recover due to the short week ahead. If Austin does indeed miss Thursday night's game, he'll have 10 days to get ready for a Week 8 date with the Packers. With Austin out against Cleveland, Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek split wide receiver duties. However, the Steelers leaned more on three-tight end sets rather than multiple wideouts.