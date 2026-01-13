Austin brought in three of six targets for eight yards and returned one punt for 14 yards in the Steelers' 30-6 wild-card loss to the Texans on Monday night.

Austin's receiving line underscores how suffocating the Texans defense was overall, on a night when Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and threw for only 146 yards. Austin recorded 31 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns on 55 targets across 14 regular-season games in 2025, adding 15 punt returns for 101 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick is slated to hit unrestricted free agency at the start of the new league year, and given his unremarkable body of work over his first four seasons, it's likely the Steelers allow him to explore the open market.