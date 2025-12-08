Austin secured one of two targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.

Austin was held without a catch last week against Buffalo for the first time in the 2025 campaign, but he bounced back in Week 14 by logging a deep reception in the third quarter. The 2022 fourth-rounder has been inconsistent this year, but he's recorded double-digit receiving yards in five of his last seven appearances, securing 17 of 19 targets for 170 yards during that time. Austin hasn't found his way into the end zone since Week 3, however.