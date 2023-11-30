Austin (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Austin logged a DNP on Wednesday, so this is a step in the right direction for the second-year pro. If he can get in a full practice Friday he'll likely avoid an injury designation for a Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals. However, if he remains limited expect him to head into Sunday with a questionable tag.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Not ready to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Injures ankle in win•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Two touches in Week 10•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Logs 10 rushing yards•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Limited production Sunday•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Plays seven offensive snaps•