Austin (shoulder) is returning to practice Wednesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's optimistic about Austin returning for Sunday's game against the Packers. Austin hasn't played or practiced since Week 4, missing a bye and two games in the interim. The backup wideouts haven't done much in Austin's absence, with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instead relying on his tight ends even more than he usually does. Austin was a pleasant surprise for Pittsburgh early in the season, with 126 yards and two TDs on 15 targets over his first three games.