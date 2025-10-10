Austin (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns after not practicing this week.

Austin, who was forced out of Week 4's win over the Vikings after logging 27 snaps (and catching both of his targets for 13 yards), will thus target a potential return to action Thursday night against the Bengals. In his absence this weekend, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson are candidates to see added opportunities behind WR1 DK Metcalf.