Austin failed to secure either of his targets while rushing once for seven yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals.

Austin hasn't been a major part of the Steelers' offense for most of the 2023 campaign, but he reached the end zone for the first time in his career during Saturday's blowout win on an end-around run in the first half. Over 10 appearances since Pittsburgh's Week 6 bye, Austin has secured five of eight targets for 37 yards while rushing eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown.