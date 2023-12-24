Austin failed to secure either of his targets while rushing once for seven yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals.

Austin hasn't been a major part of the Steelers offense for most of the 2023 campaign, but he reached the end zone during Saturday's blowout win on an end-around run in the first half for his first career rushing touchdown. Over 10 appearances since Pittsburgh's Week 6 bye, Austin has secured five of eight targets for 37 yards while rushing eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown.