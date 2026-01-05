Austin had three receptions on seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Ravens.

Austin played the role of hero sans WR DK Metcalf (suspension) in Week 18 when he took advantage of a slip to the turf by Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the final minute of regulation for the game-winning touchdown grab. The 26-year-old Austin was held to one reception for eight yards filling in for Metcalf last week, so this performance truly came from out of nowhere. Austin finishes the regular season with a 31-372-3 receiving line in 14 games, numbers that were good enough to register only with those playing in deeper fantasy formats. With Metcalf returning to action in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Austin possesses minimal upside for next Monday's tilt against the Texans.