Austin brought in all three targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.
Austin offered up some rare chunk plays in the snowstorm-like conditions that a significant portion of Thursday's game was played in, following up a 46-yard grab early in the second quarter with a 23-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. The second-year wideout's yardage total was his second highest of the season, surpassed only by his 95-yard tally in Week 3 against the Chargers. Austin's role in the offense will continue to fluctuate weekly, but his speed and Russell Wilson's touch on deep passes affords the fleet-footed receiver upside any time he's out on a route.
