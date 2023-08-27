Austin likely will be the Steelers' top return man this season and may also have a role on offense, Dave Bryan of Steelers Depot reports.

The 2022 fourth-round pick had a strong, well-rounded preseason, posting a 4-93-1 receiving line and taking five punt returns for 107 yards. Austin can also handle kick returns and will probably get a few carries on end-arounds or jet sweeps, but he's unlikely to play a large number of snaps on offense when Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson all are healthy -- as is the case heading into Week 1 against the 49ers.