As the coming season approaches, Austin is in line to compete with several newcomers for depth chart slotting behind top wideout George Pickens, Chris Ward of Steelersnow.com reports.

In the wake of the offseason departures of Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson, the Steelers added Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller via free agency and used a third-round draft pick on Roman Wilson. Austin, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he caught 17 of his 30 targets for 180 yards and a TD while rushing 11 times for 57 yards and a rushing score in 17 games. In his third season as a pro, the speedy 5-foot-9, 162-pounder has an opportunity to potentially carve out an increased role in Pittsburgh's offense, but to what degree his volume might increase in 2024 hinges on where he lands in the team's currently unsettled depth chart pecking order.