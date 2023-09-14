With Diontae Johnson expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, Austin is on track to see increased opportunities in the Steelers passing game, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

It remains to be seen how long Johnson will be sidelined, but he's not expected to play Monday night against the Browns, at a minimum. In that context, Austin has a chance to yield fantasy utility in deeper formats, while seeing an increased profile in a WR corps that also includes George Pickens and Allen Robinson. In the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers, Austin logged 35 snaps (Johnson saw 27 snaps prior to being injured) en route to catching all six of his targets for 37 yards.