Austin (shoulder) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Still on the mend from the shoulder injury he sustained in a Week 4 win over the Vikings in Dublin, Austin has yet to resume practicing and appears to be trending toward missing a second straight game Thursday against the Bengals. While Austin was sidelined for this past Sunday's win over the Browns, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson both benefited from upticks in playing time behind No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf but combined for just one reception.