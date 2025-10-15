Austin (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live reports.

He hasn't practiced since a Week 5 bye and will now miss as second straight game. Austin's absence from win over the Browns this past Sunday left more playing time available for Scotty Miller (50 percent route share) and Roman Wilson (27 percent), but they combined for just one target -- a 12-yard reception by Wilson. Pittsburgh's passing game will likely run through wideout DK Metcalf along with the tight ends and running backs.