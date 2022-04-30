The Steelers selected Austin in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

Pittsburgh goes back to the well at receiver after taking Georgia's George Pickens on Friday. Austin is a different type of receiver; at just under 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Austin would not be in consideration if not for his athleticism and production at Memphis. He ran a blazing 4.32 in the 40 at the combine and jumped out of the gym with a 39-inch vertical and a 135-inch broad jump. Despite his size, Austin was an outside receiver at Memphis and recorded two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. It will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh deploys him because his speed is unlike anything the other Steelers receivers offer.