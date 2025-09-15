Austin recorded one reception on four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Seattle.

Austin looked like he was starting a breakout season after a strong Week 1 showing, but his performance took a significant dip in Week 2. Beyond the lackluster stat line, he ran the wrong route in the end zone late in the third quarter, with the ball ultimately being picked by Seattle. Austin is likely to continue to earn snaps, but his production will also remain inconsistent.