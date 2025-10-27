Austin secured four of six targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Austin missed Pittsburgh's last two games due to a shoulder injury, but he played 78 percent of the team's offensive snaps in his return to the field Sunday, which ranked second among the team's wide receivers. However, DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson accounted for most of the Steelers' receiving yards Sunday, while Austin was held under 30 yards for the third time in his last four appearances. Austin has secured 14 of 23 targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns over his first five outings in 2025.