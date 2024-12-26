Austin secured four of five targets for 31 yards during Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

Austin led the Steelers in receiving yards in each of the last two games since George Pickens (hamstring) was sidelined. However, Pickens was back in action Wednesday, and Austin wasn't as productive in a game in which the Steelers' offense struggled to generate much production through the air. Austin has secured 19 of 24 targets for 272 yards and two touchdowns over his last six appearances, but his fantasy potential for the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Bengals next week will likely be limited as long as Pickens is available once again.