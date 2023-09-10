Austin secured all six of his targets for 37 yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Austin led the Steelers' pass catchers in receptions during Sunday's blowout loss, but it's worth noting that three of his catches came in the fourth quarter, after Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of the game. While Austin's workload was encouraging in Sunday's regular-season opener, his role going forward will likely depend on whether Johnson is forced to miss additional time.