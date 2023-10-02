Austin secured three of five targets for 24 yards while rushing once for five yards during the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Austin racked up 72 yards last week, fueled by a long touchdown reception, but he was unable to generate as much production in Week 4 as the Steelers' offense sputtered once again early in the year. While Diontae Johnson (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, Austin's outlook over the next few weeks could be impacted since Mitch Trubisky will likely be taking snaps under center with Kenny Pickett (knee) expected to miss time. Austin has seen at least four targets in every game so far this year, but his overall production has been inconsistent.