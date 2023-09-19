Austin secured one of four targets for 10 yards while rushing once for minus-2 yards during the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled to generate much production once again Monday, and Austin was held in check even though Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was unavailable. However, Austin saw an increased snap count in the narrow win, playing 76 percent of the team's offensive snaps after playing 56 percent in Week 1. Austin's playing time should remain elevated over the next few weeks since Johnson is on injured reserve, but Monday's performance showed that his increased snaps won't necessarily translate to an uptick in offensive output.