Austin secured his lone target for three yards while rushing once for six yards during the Steelers' 23-19 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Austin has recorded at least one rushing attempt in four consecutive games, but his fantasy impact has still been limited. Over his four appearances since the Steelers' Week 6 bye, he's secured three of four targets for 22 yards while rushing six times for 27 yards. Unless several of Pittsburgh's receivers deal with injuries at some point, Austin doesn't have much fantasy relevance.