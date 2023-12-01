Austin (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

After he missed practice Wednesday, Austin was able to return in a limited capacity Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday ahead of the Steelers' game in Week 13. The 2022 fourth-rounder probably won't see any target volume Sunday as long as George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson remain available.