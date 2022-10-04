Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Austin (foot) will practice this week, starting his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin didn't play during the preseason due to a foot injury and started the regular season on IR. It's encouraging to see him in line to practice at the earliest possible time, but it remains unclear when he'll be ready for game action. When available, he'll likely slot in behind Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and fellow rookie George Pickens. However, with Kenny Pickett taking over as the primary signal caller, the target share of the aforementioned wideouts may change moving forward.