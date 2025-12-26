Austin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

With Austin out and DK Metcalf suspended for two games, Varley suggests that it's "going to be all hands on deck this week" for the Steelers at the wide receiver position. With that in mind, added Week 17 snaps will be available for some combination of Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson, with Brandon Johnson representing a possible practice squad elevation. Additionally, QB Aaron Rodgers may turn to TEs Darnell Washington, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith more often than usual, with Pittsburgh's top two WR options on the shelf this weekend.