Austin (head) was ruled out of Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Austin endured a big hit from Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt late in the second quarter on a six-yard catch. With his Week 13 now over, Austin will finish it with two receptions (on two targets) for 29 yards and one touchdown. His return to action will be subject to the protocol for head injuries.