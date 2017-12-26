Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Adds to team-leading sack total in win
Heyward totaled four tackles (three solo) including two sacks in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
With 12 sacks entering their Week 17 game against the Browns, Heyward continues to have the best season of his career. The Pittsburgh defense totaled seven sacks against Houston, matching the total from their Week 1 game against Cleveland.
