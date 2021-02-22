Heyward and the Steelers have reached an agreement to restructure his contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a typical restructure, mostly converting base salary to a signing bonus. The move adds about $7 million in 2021 cap space for the Steelers, and it all but ensures Heyward will stay with the team for another season. The 31-year-old defensive end recorded only four sacks in 2020, but he made his presence felt with 54 tackles and 19 QB hits, earning a Pro Bowl nod for the fourth straight year.