Play

Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in loss

Heyward totaled four tackles (three solo) including a sack in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Heyward finishes the season third on the team in tackles (83) and sacks (9) in 16 games. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and will return in 2020 for the final year of his contract.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories