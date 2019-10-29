Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in win
Heyward had six tackles (three solo) including a sack in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
Despite falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Pittsburgh defense held Miami to just 22 rushing yards on 11 carries in the first half. That allowed them to close the gap to 14-10, then pin their ears back and come after quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half. Heyward now has 4.5 sacks - all in his last four games - heading into Pittsburgh's Week 9 contest against Indianapolis and is a decent defensive lineman option in IDP formats.
