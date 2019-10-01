Play

Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Back after brief absence

Heyward (thigh) returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Heyward was immediately injured on the first series of the game, but after getting a second look in the locker room, emerged healthy enough to return. Expect the veteran to re-inserted into his normal starting role on the Steelers' defensive line.

