Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Best game since season opener

Heyward totaled six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.

Although he failed to record a sack Heyward recorded more tackles than in any game this season since Week 1. He is currently third on the team in sacks with six, well off the pace of last season when he had a career-high 12 sacks. Heyward had one tackle for a sack the last time he faced Week 15 opponent New England.

More News
Our Latest Stories