Heyward and the Steelers agreed to terms on a four-year, $65.6 million contract extension Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Heyward's contract includes the final season of his current deal, linking him to the Steelers for the next five years. The 31-year-old is a pillar of consistency along Pittsburgh's defensive line in addition to being a captain, so it's no surprise that the team made extending him before the regular season a priority. He's coming off the highest tackle total of his career (83 solo) and has averaged just over nine-and-a-half sacks across the last three seasons, making him a solid IDP option.
