Heyward posted 71 tackles, including 8.0 sacks, along with 11 pass defenses in 17 games during the regular season.

Heyward played in only 11 regular-season contests in 2023 and logged just 2.0 sacks, leading some to wonder how much he had left in the tank. The veteran defensive end showed this season that he still has fuel to burn, as he ranked second on the Steelers with 8.0 sacks and led the team with a career-high 11 defensed passes. Heyward was also productive in Pittsburgh's lone playoff game, recording a season-high 10 tackles. He signed a two-year contract extension in September that could set him up to retire as a Steeler.