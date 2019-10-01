Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Cannot be contained Monday
Heyward recorded six tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Monday's win over the Bengals.
Not even a thigh injury could slow down Heyward, who briefly exited the contest in the first quarter. The veteran had a litany of impressive plays Monday night, including a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter. Hewyard had not recorded a sack heading into the contest but is now tied for second-most on the team. As long as the thigh injury is not serious, Heyward will shift his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Back after brief absence•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Heads to locker room•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Eight tackles Sunday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Records first sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: No signs of aging•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Best game since season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...