Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Cannot be contained Monday

Heyward recorded six tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Monday's win over the Bengals.

Not even a thigh injury could slow down Heyward, who briefly exited the contest in the first quarter. The veteran had a litany of impressive plays Monday night, including a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter. Hewyard had not recorded a sack heading into the contest but is now tied for second-most on the team. As long as the thigh injury is not serious, Heyward will shift his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.