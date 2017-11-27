Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Continues to dominate opposing QBs
Heyward recorded six tackles (three solo), including two sacks in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.
The defense had a lackluster first half, blowing two assignments on long touchdowns and failing to get any pressure on Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley. The second half began just as poorly when Hundley hit Davante Adams for another long score, before the defense settled in, recording four sacks and holding Green Bay to just seven more points. Heyward now has a team-high nine sacks this season, eighth most on the league.
