Heyward signaled Monday that he wouldn't rule out missing regular season games as he tries to negotiate a restructured contract, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Due to a contract dispute with Pittsburgh, Heyward has not been fully participating in team activities as the 2025 season quickly approaches. Until he and the Steelers reach some agreement on his desire for a raise after a strong 2024 season, his availability will be in some degree of doubt.