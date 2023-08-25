Heyward was unavailable for Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons due to an undisclosed injury, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't disclose the nature of the injury, but he did say that the issue is minor and Heyward is considered day-to-day. For now, there shouldn't be any concern about his status heading into a Week 1 matchup against the 49ers.