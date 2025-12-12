Heyward (knee) did not participate in Friday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward was a new addition to the injury report Friday with a knee injury, and the inability to practice does not bode well for the veteran's chances of suiting up for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. The defensive lineman will have just one more practice to upgrade his participation level, and if he is unable to, Esezi Otomewo and Logan Lee will likely have to take over his duties on the defensive line for Monday's game.