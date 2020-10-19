Heyward posted eight tackles -- one for a loss -- and a QB hit in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Browns.

Heyward entered the game with eight tackles through four games, and he tacked on another eight stops Sunday with a team high in the category. The veteran defensive end's sack numbers aren't up to par, as he has just 1.5 thus far after posting at least eight sacks in each of the previous three seasons. It'll be tough for him to get back on track in a Week 6 matchup against the Titans, as Ryan Tannehill has been sacked on just 2.81 percent of dropbacks -- third in the league.