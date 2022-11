Heyward recorded seven tackles (four solo), including a sack, during the Steelers' 37-30 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Heyward has been somewhat inconsistent in the tackling department this season, but he matched his highest total of the season Sunday while recording his third sack in the last five games. The 33-year-old now has 41 tackles (24 solo), including four sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defense over the first 10 games of the year.