Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Eight tackles Sunday

Heyward recorded eight tackles (three solo) across 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Heyward was second on the team in tackles and led the defensive line in snaps, as he played in 74 percent of the reps Sunday night. He'll look to keep the tackle count high next Sunday when the Seahawks come to town.

